Glen Ridge HS football players receive conference accolades

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, which reached the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 state semifinals, featured several players who earned All–Super Football Conference–National Red Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

The following are the GRHS honorees:

Brad Foster

First Team Offense

The senior quarterback threw for 1,506 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushed for 831 yards and 11 scores.

“Brad had one of the best offensive seasons in GR history,” GRHS first-year head coach Chris Strumolo said. “He made some amazing plays all season and played with toughness and emotion in every game. His development at quarterback was remarkable and he was fun to watch all season, making plays with his arm and his legs. We will miss him next season.”

Jake Liloia

First Team Defense

“Jake was stellar on both sides of the ball, but on defense, he had seven sacks and 59 tackles,” Strumolo said of the senior two-way lineman. “He made big plays in crucial times to help finish games and get us the win. Jake’s leadership is another strong point for him and he will be missed next season.”

Luke Olczak

First Team Defense

The senior running back/defensive back also had a great season on both sides of the ball. He had 73 tackles on defense and more than 400 yards of offense with three touchdowns.

“Luke did all the work that goes unnoticed, like lead blocking and protections on offense,” Strumolo said. “He also played many different spots on defense and was our adjustor. We counted on Luke in so many ways and he never disappointed us. We will miss his unselfish play next season.”

Zach Konetzni

First Team Offense

The junior running back rushed for 1,043 yards and eight TDs and had 403 receiving yards and six TD receptions. As a defensive back, he had seven interceptions, which ranked seventh in the state.

“What a year Zach had for us on both sides of the ball and he established himself as one of the best players in our league,” Strumolo said. “Zach is all hard work, and having him back next year is a great thing for our program.”

Thomas Barton

First Team Offense

The junior offensive lineman was one of best blockers on offense as he anchored an offensive line that produced more than 3,500 yards. “Not the biggest guy on the field, but he played with toughness and desire to win his battles up front on both sides of the ball. We are lucky to have him back next season,” Strumolo said.

Jimmy Gist

First Team Special Teams

The sophomore placekicker made 24 extra points and one field goal this season.

“He came up huge in many games where every point mattered,” Strumolo said. “Against Hoboken, his field goal at the end of the half gave us breathing room to eventually win that game. Only a sophomore, he will only get better in the next two seasons.”

John Leone

Second Team Offense

The junior tight end/defensive lineman had an amazing season on both sides of the ball. On offense, he had 447 yards receiving and three TDs and on defense, he had 39 tackles and 1 pick 6, along with many batted down passes. “His development through the year was remarkable and he gave us a toughness on both sides of the ball,” Strumolo said. “He became a weapon that many teams focused on to stop on offense and he still made huge plays. We are lucky to have him back next season.”

Aiden Kelly

Second Team Defense

The freshman wide receiver/linebacker started on both sides of the ball and had 308 yards receiving and 1 TD and 31 tackles and one interception on defense. “As a freshman stepping in and playing against some seasoned players, he did an awesome job and never backed down,” Strumolo lauded. “Aiden will only get better in the next three seasons and we are excited to see how he develops.”

Tyler Kamil

Second Team Offense

The freshman started on both sides of the ball as a guard and defensive tackle. “Like Aiden, only a freshman, he never looked like he was overmatched and made some huge plays for us all season,” Strumolo said. “He has a great work ethic and with his desire to be great, he will surely become a top player in this league.”

Alex Bowman

Honorable Mention

The junior played center and helped lead the offense to more than 3,500 total yards. “Alex is a hard worker and a reliable player we are glad to have back next year,” Strumolo said.

What really impresses Strumolo is the Ridgers’ hunger for success.

“Individual honors are great, but what makes this a great place is all players would sacrifice this honor for another win,” he said. “There are others that could have been recognized, but those players will use that as motivation to continue to work and improve and add to our successes from this season.”

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky