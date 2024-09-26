Glen Ridge HS football team battles hard vs. Hanover Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Hoboken on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurrell Field at noon.

The Ridgers are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. In the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 21, they lost a tough game to Hanover Park, 21-12, at Hurrell Field.

Senior quarterback Brad Foster completed five of 11 passes for 91 yards, and rushed for a team-high 85 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for the Ridgers.

Junior running back Zach Konetzni rushed for 80 yards on 18 carries and completed his only pass for 28 yards. Senior RB Luke Olczak carried five times for 21 yards and had two receptions for 26 yards. Junior tight end John Leone had two receptions for 51 yards.

Defensively, defensive backs Foster and Olczak each had eight tackles, senior lineman Jake Liloia had six tackles with one sack and Leone posted five tackles. Defensive back Konetzni and junior defensive back Myles Adams each recorded three tackles.

Hanover Park took a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from JOey Borrello to Darien Iannacone.

The Ridgers answered in the second quarter, as Foster hitKonetzni on a 10-yard TD pass to cut it to 7-6. The ensuing point-after kick was missed.

Hanover Park scored two TDs in the third quarter for a 21-6 lead. Borrello threw a 40-yard TD pass to Joey Tantwi and Azmir Parks scored on a two-yard run.

Foster scored on a run in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to 21-12. The two-point pass failed.

Glen Ridge moved to 1-2. Hanover Park improved to 3-0. Hoboken is 1-2.

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky