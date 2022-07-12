Glen Ridge HS football team begins summer workouts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — After Manj Singh was named the new Glen Ridge High School head football coach a few weeks ago, the Ridgers immediately hit the ground running.

Singh started organized team activities on June 20. The Ridgers began working out at the softball field behind GRHS and at George Washington Field. Each day, the team has worked on skills and fundamentals, and learned and mastered offensive plays. The turnout for each day has been steady.

For Singh and his coaching staff, the OTAs are a great opportunity to assess players and to find any gems. “We have found a lot of diamonds in the rough,” said Singh to The Glen Ridge Paper while his team was working out at GRHS on Tuesday afternoon, July 5. “We have found a lot of offensive assets, guys who have never played certain positions and excelling at it. So it’s about building and keeping everybody in the program and having fun. That’s the No. 1 thing.”

The official first day of practice is August 10. The Ridgers, who are in the North Jersey Super Football Conference–National Red Division, kick off the season on Friday, Sept. 2, at Cedar Grove in a divisional game.

Photos Courtesy of Joe Ragozzino.