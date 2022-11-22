Glen Ridge HS football team celebrates banner season; players earn SFC divisional honors

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, under first-year head coach Manj Singh, finished the season with a flourish.

The Ridgers won their final three games. They capped the season by winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship with a 36-13 win over Hawthorne on Thursday, Nov. 10, at Hurrell Field.

Glen Ridge also boasted several players who earned all–Super Essex Conference–National Red Division honors, as voted by the divisional coaches.

First team offense:

Skill: Frankie Renois, junior.

Lineman: Jake Russell, senior.

Tight end: Morgan Horan, junior.

First team defense:

Lineman: Joshua Schumann, senior.

Linebacker: Matteo Pavan, senior.

Second team offense:

Quarterback: Dylan O’Neil, junior.

Skill position: David Kelly, junior.

Lineman: Jesse Gibbs, junior.

Second team defense:

Defensive back: Brad Foster, junior.

Honorable mention:

Brennan Lyons, freshman.

Here are the Ridgers’ results this season:

Sept. 2: loss at Cedar Grove, 50-15.

Sept. 17: loss vs. Dumont, 16-14.

Sept. 23: win at Tenafly, 28-14.

Oct. 1: loss at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 40-6.

Oct. 8: win vs. Newark Collegiate Academy, 41-20.

Oct. 14: loss at Verona, 18-6.

Oct. 22: loss vs. Shabazz, 20-14.

Oct. 27: win at Middlesex, 34-14.

Nov. 5: win vs. No. 2 seed Roselle Park, 35-20, semifinal.*

Nov. 12: win vs. No. 2 seed Hawthorne, 36-13, final.*

*North, Group 1 regional invitational tournament (Glen Ridge was No. 1 seed in the bottom bracket).

Photo Courtesy of Brianne Aucmack