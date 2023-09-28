Glen Ridge HS football team cruises past Tenafly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team was simply dominant. The Ridgers crushed Tenafly, 36-0, Saturday, Sept. 23, at Hurrell Field for their second win in three games to improve to 2-3 on the season.

Senior quarterback Dylan O’Neil passed for 59 yards and two touchdowns and he ran for another score to lead Glen Ridge.

In the first quarter, O’Neil connected with junior Brad Foster for a 2-yard TD pass. The same duo hooked up on the two-point pass conversion for an 8-0 lead.

Glen Ridge recorded a safety to make it 10-0, followed by O’Neil’s 23-yard TD pass to sophomore Zach Konetzni for a 16-0 at the end of the third quarter. The conversion run failed.

In the second quarter, O’Neil scored on a 3-yard run to make it 22-0. The conversion run failed.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Ridgers scored two TDs in the fourth quarter. Senior Morgan Horan returned an interception 97 yards for a TD. Senior David Kelly scored on the conversion run for a 30-0 lead. Senior Max Carbonell ran for a 6-yard TD to close out the scoring. The conversion run was unsuccessful.

Kelly rushed for 47 yards on 12 carries, senior Colin Horsky had three carries for 25 yards and Carbonell had three carries for 17 yards. Foster had three receptions for 10 yards, Kelly had two catches for 14 yards and Horsky had two catches for 12 yards.

Tenafly fell to 1-2.

The Ridgers will visit Morris Catholic on Friday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. in Denville. Morris Catholic is 0-5. Glen Ridge does not have a bye week this season.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack