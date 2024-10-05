Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Hoboken

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior quarterback Brad Foster ran for 104 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and passed for 170 yards and another TD to lead Glen Ridge High School football team to a 17-6 win over Hoboken on a rainy Saturday, Sept. 28, at Hurrell Field in Glen Ridge.

The Ridgers snapped a two-game losing streak and improved to 2-2 on the season.

Foster hit junior running back Zach Konetzni on a 40-yard TD pass in the first quarter, followed by sophomore James Gist’s extra-point kick, for a 7-0 lead.

After Hoboken scored on a pass in the second quarter to cut it to 7-6, Gist kicked a 22-yard field goal later in the quarter to extend the Ridgers’ lead to 10-6. Foster ran for a 13-yard TD in the third quarter to close out the scoring.

Konetzni rushed for 36 yards on 14 carries and caught four passes for 77 yards. Junior tight end John Leone had two catches for 45 yards, freshman wide receiver Aiden Kelly had one catch for 27 yards, junior wide receiver Myles Adams had one catch for 15 yards and senior running back Luke Olczak had one catch for six yards.

Olczak, a defensive back, had nine tackles, senior lineman Jake Liloia had eight tackles; defensive back Foster and freshman lineman Tyler Kamil each had seven tackles; defensive back Konetzni had six tackles; and linebacker Kelly, sophomore lineman Paul Wiley and junior linebacker Tristan Wilson each had five tackles.

The Ridgers will visit Newark Collegiate Academy (0-4) on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Schools Stadium at 1 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky