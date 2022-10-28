Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Middlesex

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Middlesex, 34-14, on Thursday night, Oct. 27, at Middlesex in a New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association state consolation game.

Glen Ridge jumped out to a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. David Kelly ran for a 23-yard touchdown, followed by Max Carbonell’s extra-point kick, to open the scoring. Quarterback Dylan O’Neil had a 1-yard TD run. The extra-point kick was missed.

In the second quarter, Frankie Renois had a 4-yard TD run. The two-point conversion pass by Renois was unsuccessful. GRHS led 19-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, O’Neil threw a 25-yard TD pass to Matteo Pavan, and O’Neil hit Will Horan for the subsequent two-point conversion pass, to make it 27-0. Middlesex scored on a 9-yard run later in the third quarter to cut it to 27-6.

Carbonell ran for a 1-yard TD, and he kicked the extra point, to increase it to 34-6 in the fourth quarter. Middlesex closed out the scoring on a 3-yard TD run and two-point conversion pass.

The Ridgers gained 407 yards and allowed just 170.

“We controlled the game from the beginning till the end which was

Positive,” said GRHS head coach Manj Singh, whose team improved to 3-5 on the season. “Everyone played and we saw a lot of bright spots from the

future and present players!”

GRHS stats

Passing:

O’Neil: 9-of-15 attempts, 173 yards, 1 TD.

Rushing:

Renois: 11 carries for 69 yards, 1 TD.

Carbonell: 10 carries for 51 yards, 1 TD.

Kelly: 4 carries for 49 yards, 1 TD.

O’Neil: 12 carries for 32 yards, 1 TD.

Max Corradi: 3 carries for 27 yards.

Pavan: 1 carry for 6 yards.

Receiving:

Renois: 3 catches for 83 yards.

Pavan: 3 catches for 58 yards, 1 TD.

Morgan Horan: 2 catches for 29 yards.

Will Horan: 1 catch for 3 yards.

Defense:

Pavan: 9.5 tackles.

Corradi: 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss.

Brad Foster: 7 tackles.

Renois: 6.5 tackles.

Will Horan: 6 tackles.

Joshua Schumann: 5 tackles.

Brennan Lyons: 3 tackles.

Jake Lilioa: 3 tackles.

Carbonell: 3 tackles.

Connor Sutton: 2 tackles.

Jake Fetty: 2 tackles.

Jacob Russell: 2 tackles.

Next game: The Ridgers will host Roselle Park in the semifinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament on Saturday, Nov. 5, at noon at Hurrell Field.