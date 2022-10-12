Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Newark Collegiate

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football enjoyed an impressive 41-20 victory over Newark Collegiate on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Hurrell Field.

Junior quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed 15 of 28 passes for 133 yards and four touchdowns, junior David Kelly ran for 137 yards on 22 carries, and Frankie Renois rushed for 109 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries to lead the Ridgers. Renois also had five catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Matteo Pavan caught three touchdown passes. He finished with five catches for 40 yards.

Senior Colin Monteleone had two catches for 23 yards, and junior Morgan Horan had one catch for 14 yards.

Tied 14-14 at halftime, the Ridgers outscored Newark Collegiate, 27-6, in the second half.

On defense, junior Max Corradi had seven tackles, Pavan had five tackles, and senior Joshua Schumann and junior Will Horan each had four tackles.

The Ridgers have won two of their last three games and improved to 2-3 on the season. They will visit Verona on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7 p.m.