Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Roselle Park, advances to regional invitational tournament championship game

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Roselle Park, 35-20, on a beautiful Saturday afternoon, Nov. 5, to advance to the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Group 1 regional invitational tournament championship game.

The Ridgers won their second straight game and improved to 4-5 on the season.

Glen Ridge jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter. Max Carbonell kicked a 37-yard field goal with 9:04 remaining to make it 3-0. Quarterback Dylan O’Neil scored on a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by Carbonell’s extra point kick, with 1:32 left in the quarter.

O’Neil fired a 10-yard touchdown pass to Carbonell, who kicked the extra point, to make it 17-0 with 5;09 left in the second quarter. Carbonell booted a 28-yard field goal with 2:09 remaining to give the Ridgers a 20-0 halftime lead.

Roselle Park got on the scoreboard on a 45-yard touchdown run to cut it 20-6 with 8:47 left in the third quarter. The conversion run was unsuccessful.

The RIdgers answered when Frankie Renois ran for a 16-yard touchdown, and Jake Russell scored on the conversion run, with 7:24 left in the third quarter to extend it to 28-6. Roselle Park scored on a 71-yard touchdown run with 14 seconds left in the quarter to make it 28-12. The extra point failed.

In the fourth quarter, O’Neil threw a 15-yard TD pass to Matteo Pavan with 9:48 left, followed by Carbonell’s extra point, for a 35-12 lead. Roselle Park closed out the scoring with a 66-yard run, followed by the conversion run, with seven seconds remaining. Roselle Park fell to 5-5.

Glen Ridge outgained Roselle Park, 342-217.

The Ridgers will host Hawthorne in the final on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Hurrell Field at noon. Hawthorne defeated Verona, 27-10, in the other semifinal for its fourth straight win to improve to 5-5.

This is the first year for the regional invitational tournaments for teams that missed qualifying for the state playoffs.

Glen Ridge notable stats vs. Roselle Park:

Passing:

O’Neil: 12 of 20 attempts for 178 yards, 2 TDs

Rushing:

Carbonell: 9 carries for 61 yards.

David Kelly: 13 carries for 46 yards.

O’Neil: 4 carries for 30 yards.

Renois: 6 carries for 28 yards.

Receiving:

Pavan: 4 catches for 42 yards.

Brad Foster: 3 catches for 66 yards.

Renois: 2 catches for 47 yards.

Kelly: 2 catches for 13 yards.

Carbonell: 1 catch for 10 yards.

Leading tacklers:

William Horan, 10 tackles.

Max Corradi: 7.5 tackles.

Renois: 6 tackles.

Kelly: 6 tackles.

Pavan: 5 tackles.

Joshua Schumann: 5 tackles.

Kickoff returns:

Renois: 3 attempts for 120 yards.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack.