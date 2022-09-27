Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Tenafly

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Tenafly, 28-14, on Sept. 23 in Tenafly, giving Manj Singh his first win as the Ridgers head coach.

The Ridgers led 8-0 at the end of the first quarter as David Kelly ran for a 4-yard touchdown, and quarterback Dylan O’Neil threw the 2-point conversion pass to Matteo Pavan.

In the second quarter, Tenafly scored on a 19-yard run to cut the Ridgers’ lead to 8-7. The Ridgers answered as O’Neil scored on a 1-yard run and Max Carbonell kicked the extra point to make it 15-7. Tenafly scored on a 13-yard run to cut it to 15-14 at halftime.

The Ridgers sealed the win with two touchdowns in the second half. Kelly scored on a 19-yard run and Carbonell added the extra point in the third quarter. O’Neil hit Pavan on an 8-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. The 2-point conversion failed.

O’Neil finished 17-of-24 passing for 147 yards and a touchdown. Kelly finished with 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and he had two catches for 10 yards. Frankie Renois had 13 carries for 61 yards, and he caught five passes for 70 yards. Pavan had four catches for 39 yards. Morgan Horan had four catches for 16 yards.

William Horan had 10 tackles; Pavan had five tackles.

The Ridgers will visit Montclair Immaculate Conception on Oct. 1 at 2 p.m. Immaculate Conception is 2-3.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack