Glen Ridge HS football team defeats Verona, 8-7, for fourth win in a row

GLEN RIDGE, N.J. — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Verona, 8-7, Saturday, Oct. 14, for its fourth straight win to improve to 5-3 this season.

The Ridgers were celebrating their Senior Day with all their families and friends at a fun and rain-soaked Hurrell Field in Glen Ridge. The Ridgers were coming off a 27-14 win over Newark Collegiate Academy. For Verona, it was something of unfamiliar territory, as the Hillbillies were riding a two-game skid, falling to Super Football Conference–American Gold Division rival Mountain Lakes and backdoor neighbor Cedar Grove by a combined score of 79-21. The Hillbillies were in the 11th slot in the playoff seeding, and a loss to the Ridgers would certainly jeopardize their chances of making the playoffs.

The game had all the ingredients for a locked-gate showdown and did not disappoint. From the opening kickoff, both teams would attempt to trade punts on their first possessions of the game. But the Hillbillies felt they wanted to jump in the mix early by blocking a punt deep in Ridgers’ territory, giving them the first chance to crack the red zone. They didn’t waste any time converting that scoring opportunity. Hillbillies junior QB Connor DeMasi looked for his favorite weapon in senior WR Zach Garmont for a diving 20-yard strike to put the Hillbillies up 7-0 midway through the first quarter.

For the remainder of the first half, the Ridgers and Hillbillies waged a battle for field position. Neither would give up any extra yardage for the opposing offenses. But the Ridgers, led by QB Dylan O’Neil and RB David Kelly, were the 1-2 punch combo on the slobber-knocking, wet-puddled ground attack that got the momentous pendulum to start swinging their way just before the half. Glen Ridge got down to the Verona 11-yard line when time ran out in the first half.

With the same momentum that started late in the second quarter, the Ridgers came to start the third quarter with a purpose. They started at their own 33-yard line, going 67 muddy, waterlogged yards in 10 plays that included a costly 15-yard personal foul on the Verona defense. O’Neil and Kelly tag-teamed on nine out of 10 rushing plays, then hooked up on a soaking 34-yard dime which Kelly carried half the Hillbillies defense along for the house call with 6:11 left in the third quarter. The Ridgers would call a swinging-gate play for the extra-point attempt. But instead of shifting the line, special teams QB Brad Foster would find Kelly in the back of a crowded end zone for what would prove to be the go-ahead and game-winning two-point conversion to give the Ridgers an 8-7 winning edge.

“This was a great win!” said an ecstatic Glen Ridge head coach Manj Singh. “This was for our seniors, and this was something that we wanted to get for them against our rival Verona.” He went on to say that with this win, he is certain that his team is a lock for the playoffs and at least a tie for runner-up in the SFC National–Red Division championship with one game remaining in the regular season against the Bulldogs of Shabazz coming on Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. “I told my teammates that I loved them, and I wanted to win this game today and make the playoffs this year,” said O’Neil when asked about the team’s motivation during halftime. When he was informed that he clinched the school’s passing record, which was set by 2018 graduate Tyler Liddy at 3,358 yards, he said. “It’s not just my record, it’s the team’s record. I couldn’t make it without my receivers and front line.” He finished the day seven for 13 passing for 40 yards and one touchdown, giving him the new school record of 3,398 yards and counting. O’Neil went on to say that his team has gotten used to playing in the rain since it was the fourth game in a row that they were able to pull off the win in inclement weather. Verona head coach Kevin Batty was disappointed in the outcome of the game, but said he was hopeful that his squad will be able to get in the playoffs, providing they win against Hanover Park in the final home SFC-American Gold matchup on Friday evening, Oct. 20, at 7 p.m. His Hillbillies are currently fourth in the division and a win will at least put them in a three-tie with Hanover Park and Mountain Lakes. Verona lost to the Lakers earlier this season and will depend on the last game with the visiting Hornets to make a case for seeding.

For Glen Ridge, its game against Shabazz will have a pre-playoff atmosphere where the highly-competitive Bulldogs will look to make their case in a homestand at Shabazz Stadium. The highly-anticipated game will have several teams in the lower seeds of the North, Group 1 keeping their eyes peeled on this game.

Photo gallery courtesy of Kerry E. Porter