Glen Ridge HS football team displays grit, pulls off solid win over Verona

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team secured its most impressive win of the season.

The Ridgers defeated a strong Verona team 21-14 on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Hurrell Field on GRHS’ Homecoming Day.

With the win – their third in the past four games – the Ridgers improved to 4-3 on the season. They also ended Verona’s four-game winning streak. It was Verona’s second loss of the season, as it moved to 6-2.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Chris Strumolo, faced their former head coach, Manj Singh, who was Glen Ridge’s head coach for two seasons, 2022 and 2023. Singh, who is now the Verona head coach, revived the Ridgers program. In his first year, the Ridgers capped the season by winning the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Associations’ North Jersey, Group 1 regional tournament title. Last season, they won their first NJSIAA’s state sectional playoff game since 1982.

In the win over Verona, the Ridgers were led by junior Zach Konetzni, who rushed for 105 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries, and senior quarterback Brad Foster, who passed for 128 yards and added 73 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.

Foster’s 10-yard TD run in the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 tie.

After Bodie Maisano scored on a 2-yard run to give Verona a 6-0 lead, Konetzni answered with a 2-yard scoring run and sophomore James Gist kicked the extra point to give the Ridgers a 7-6 lead in the first quarter. Maisano ran for a 44-yard TD, followed by the two-point pass, to put Verona up 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Konetzni scored on a 1-yard run in the second quarter to tie it 14-14 at the half.

Several Glen Ridge players expressed their comments about the win.

Senior two-way lineman Jake Liloia said, “Leading up to the game, it took a lot of hard work, on and off the field. Everyone had to be locked in for practice everyday and had to watch a lot of film to know their tendencies. We knew Verona would be prepared and would be well coached. We also knew they were going to be a team that never gives up. So we had to be prepared for four quarters of physical football. During the game, it took toughness and resilience to win. We knew we couldn’t take any plays off, knowing it was our biggest game of the year so far. We had to keep our heads up, even when we were down or had a bad play. It was always about the next play and understanding the situation of this game and what was at stake. We felt very confident in our coaches’ scheme and game plan. Even though we had some mistakes, we still believed and fought through adversity. A total team effort on all 3 phases of the ball had to come up big, and we did, to earn a win on Saturday afternoon.”

Konetzni said, “It just took our team to show up and play as one, as we do every week. There is a new dynamic on the team this year, thanks to coach Strum and the rest of the coaches, that has really helped us stick together and compete in these important games.”

Said senior running back/defensive back Luke Olczak, “This year, we’ve started to change our habits, as a team, to win. We believe you win games in practice throughout the week when preparing for the game. This game in particular, we knew we had to win to go up in the seeding. It all starts with the team to show up and work together. Thanks to all of our coaching staff and head coach Strumolo, they’ve continued to provide us with new opportunities that are leading us in the right direction as a team and to make a name for our program.”

Foster said, “I didn’t play my best game, and for the whole team – defense, the line and my skills guys – to step up like they did, shows what kind of team we are and what kind of team it takes to make it to that state game we’re all hoping for.”

Indeed, Strumolo was elated for his team.

“I’m so proud of the effort of our boys against Verona,” Strumolo said. “They wanted this game and were hungry for it. We didn’t play the cleanest game, as we turned the ball over more than usual, but we showed resiliency by not giving up, even when Verona benefited from the turnovers. Defense was unbelievable from the second quarter to fourth quarter. We made big play after big play and you felt the energy from the crowd when we needed a big stop. In the end, the atmosphere was perfect – the students, families, school and town came out to support our team and we were happy to deliver the victory they all wanted.”

The Ridgers gained 24 power points with the win. They are now ranked No. 7 in the North Jersey, Group 1 United Power Rankings. Verona is ranked No. 5. The top 16 teams in the rankings will earn state sectional playoff berths. The top eight teams will host a first-round game. The playoffs will begin Friday and Saturday, Nov. 1-2.

Glen Ridge will host Dwight Morrow, of Englewood, on Saturday, Oct. 26, at noon. Dwight Morrow brings a four-game winning streak and is 4-2-1 on the season.

Photos Courtesy of John K. Horsky