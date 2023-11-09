Glen Ridge HS football team enjoys memorable season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Despite falling short of its first state sectional championship game in 41 years, the Glen Ridge High School football team can say it had a great season.

The Ridgers, under second-year head coach Manj Singh, were just one win from reaching the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state playoffs championship game.

Glen Ridge faced Newark Shabazz, looking to avenge a 52-7 road loss in the final regular season game just two weeks prior.

But Shabazz, seeded second, came away with a 58-14 victory over the seventh-seeded Ridgers in the semifinals at Newark Shabazz Stadium on Friday night, Nov. 3.

The Ridgers ended the season with a 6-5 record.

GRHS senior quarterback Dylan O’Neil completed 11 of 24 passes for 201 yards, including a TD pass to junior Brad Foster, who had two catches for 98 yards. Senior David Kelly rushed for 46 yards and a TD on 14 carries, senior Griffin Looney had five carries for 20 yards, senior Max Carbonell had one carry for 12 yards and O’Neil had two carries for 3 yards for the Ridgers. Senior David Kelly had three catches for 53 yards, senior Morgan Horan had two catches for 19 yards, Looney had one catch for 28 yards, and sophomore Zach Konetzni had one catch for 3 yards.

For Glen Ridge, it was a remarkable turnaround. They were 1-3, but went on a four-game winning streak that helped them secure a postseason berth. The winning streak ended with the regular-season loss to Shabazz.

The Ridgers regrouped for the playoffs, upsetting second-seeded Waldwick/Midland Park high school, 33-26, on Friday, Oct. 27. It marked the Ridgers’ first state playoff victory since 1982, when they won the North 2, Group 1 state championship.