GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will host Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 8, at noon at Hurrell Field.

The Ridgers lost at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 40-6, on Saturday, Oct. 1, to move to a 1-3 record.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano and Joe Ragozzino.