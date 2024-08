Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team, under new head coach Chris Strumolo, began official practice sessions at Hurrell Field on Monday, Aug. 12.

The Ridgers will visit Whippany Park in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. Chris Strumolo is the new Ridgers head coach.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

The Ridgers are shown praciting on Saturday morning, Aug. 17, at Hurrell Field.