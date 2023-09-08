Glen Ridge HS football team preps for home opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team will gear up for its home opener this Saturday, Sept. 9, against Belleville at Hurrell Field. Kickoff is 2 p.m.

The Ridgers hope to secure their first win of the season. They fell to 0-2 after losing to Cedar Grove, 44-6, Friday night, Sept. 1, at Montclair State University.

Senior quarterback Dylan O’Neil scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter for the Ridgers. O’Neil completed five of 12 passes for 27 yards and had six carries for 19 rushing yards.

David Kelly rushed for 66 yards on 13 carries and Griffin Looney had eight carries for 31 yards. Colin Horsky had two receptions for 19 yards and one carry for eight yards. Frankie Renois had two receptions for eight yards and Brad Foster had one catch for 10 yards. Luke Olzcak had a 15-yard run.

Belleville is 0-2 after falling at Bayonne on Friday, Sept. 1.