Glen Ridge HS football team tops Morris Catholic

DENVILLE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team continued its winning ways.

The Ridgers traveled to Denville on Friday, Sept. 29, defeating Morris Catholic, 22-13, for their second win in a row and third in the past four games to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Dylan O’Neil completed 12 of 23 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns, both to Brad Foster, and one interception. O’Neil also carried four times for 21 yards and another TD.

David Kelly had 14 carries for 88 yards and he had two catches for 8 yards. Collin Horsky had six catches for 71 yards and he had four carries for 11 yards. Zach Konetzni had one catch for 15 yards and one carry for 2 yards. Griffin Looney had two carries for 7 yards.

Defensively for the Ridgers, Kelly had six tackles, including three for loss; Max Corradi and Will Horan each had six tackles; Jake Lilioa had four tackles, three for loss, three sacks; and Foster had four tackles.

The Ridgers will visit Newark Collegiate Academy on Friday, Oct. 6, at Schools Stadium in Newark at 7 p.m. Newark Collegiate is 1-4.