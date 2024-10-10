Glen Ridge HS football team tops Newark Collegiate Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Junior running back Zach Konetzni rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead the Glen Ridge High School football team to an 18-8 win over Newark Collegiate Academy on Saturday, Oct. 5, at Schools Stadium in Newark in a Super Football Conference–National Red Division game.

The Ridgers won their second straight game to improve to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the division on the season. NCA fell to 0-5.

Konetzni scored on a two-yard run in the first quarter for a 6-0 lead. NCA took an 8-6 lead in the third quarter after scoring a TD and two-point conversion. The Ridgers retook the lead, 12-8, when Konetzi ran for a 15-yard TD later in the quarter. Senior quarterback Brad Foster threw a 17-yard TD pass to junior wide receiver Myles Adams in the fourth quarter to seal the victory. Foster completed four of eight passes for 85 yards and the TD. He also ran for 46 yards on six carries. Senior running back Luke Olczak had two catches for 18 yards.

Konetzni also posted five tackles while playing defensive back. Adams, also a defensive back, and senior lineman Jake Liloia each had five tackles. Liloia also had two sacks. Freshman lineman Tyler Kamil had nine tackles and Olczak, a defensive back, had seven tackles.

The Ridgers will visit undefeated Cedar Grove on Thursday, Oct. 10, in a divisional game at 7 p.m. Cedar Grove is 6-0 overall and 2-0 in the division.