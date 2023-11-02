Glen Ridge HS football team wins first playoff game since 1982 (video clips included)

This slideshow requires JavaScript.





GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team won a state sectional playoff game for the first time in more than four decades.

The seventh-seeded Ridgers, under second-year head coach Manj Singh, upset No. 2 seed Waldwick/Midland Park high school, 33-26, in the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state playoffs on Friday night, Oct. 27.

It marked the program’s first state sectional playoff victory since beating New Providence, 28-14, in the North 2, Group 1 state sectional championship game in 1982.

The Ridgers improved to 6-4 overall this season. Waldwick/Midland Park fell to 6-3.

Glen Ridge will visit sixth-seeded Shabazz in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 3, at Shabazz Stadium at 7 p.m. Glen Ridge is looking to avenge a 52-7 road loss to Shabazz on Friday, Oct. 20, which snapped the Ridgers’ four-game winning streak.

The Ridgers qualified for the state sectional playoffs for the first time since 2017.

It’s been an amazing turnaround for the Ridgers this season. Glen Ridge was 1-3 before going on the four-game winning streak.

After winning the 1982 sectional title, Glen Ridge made the playoffs the following year, but lost to New Providence in the semifinals. At the time, the playoffs consisted of only four teams.



The Ridgers did not qualify for the playoffs again until 2008, losing a tough 14-13 decision to Brearley Regional High School of Kenilworth in the quarterfinals.

Glen Ridge then made the playoffs in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016 and 2017, each time losing in the quarterfinals.

North 2, Group 1 playoffs

Quarterfinals

No. 1 seed Butler defeated No. 8 seed Verona, 47-21.

No. 4 seed Weequahic defeated No. 5 seed Wood-Ridge, 42-0.

No. 6 seed Shabazz defeated No. 3 seed Cedar Grove, 32-26.

No. 7 seed Glen Ridge defeated No. 2 seed Waldwick/Midland Park, 33-26.

Semifinals

Weequahic (9-0) at Butler (8-1).

Glen Ridge (6-4) at Shabazz (6-3).

Glen Ridge results

• Aug. 25: loss, at Lenape Valley, 43-15.

• Sept. 1: loss, vs. Cedar Grove, at Montclair State University, 44-6.

• Sept. 11: win, vs. Belleville, 35-6.

• Sept. 14: loss, at Dumont, 34-7.

• Sept. 23: win, vs. Tenafly, 36-0.

• Sept. 29: win, at Morris Catholic, 22-13.

• Oct. 7: win, at Newark Collegiate Academy, 27-14.

• Oct. 14: win, vs. Verona, 8-7.

• Oct. 20: loss, at Shabazz, 52-7.

• Oct. 27: win, at Waldwick/Midland Park, 33-26.

Photos Courtesy of Brianne Aumack

Videos Courtesy of Manj Singh

Glen Ridge vs. Waldwick/Midland Park

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PIa1JpfVLWY