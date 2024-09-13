Glen Ridge HS football team wins season opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team defeated Whippany Park, 21-9, in the season opener on Friday, Sept. 6, on the road, giving Chis Strumolo his first win as head coach of the Ridgers.

Senior quarterback/defensive back Brad Foster scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter and he had a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter for the Ridgers.

Junior defensive end/tight end John Leone returned an interception 30 yards for a TD for Glen Ridge.

Sophomore kicker James Gist kicked three extra points.

Foster completed five of 11 passes for 91 yards and he rushed 14 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back/defensive back Zach Konetzni had 18 carries for 80 yards and senior running back/defensive back Luke Olczak had five carries for 21 yards and he had two catches for 26 yards. Leone had two receptions for 51 yards.

Defensively, freshman lineman Tyler Kamil had 10 tackles, Foster and Olczak each had eight tackles, senior lineman Jake Liloia had six tackles and Leone had five tackles.

“This was a great team win, everyone in the program contributed,” Strumolo said. “Guys played with toughness and were determined to do whatever it took to get the win. The leadership was amazing and all three captains, Luke, Jake and Brad, not only led, but had great games. We will continue to work hard and prepare for a very good Newark Central team.”

The Ridgers will visit Newark Central High School on Saturday, Sept. 14, at Shabazz Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Newark Central is 2-0 on the season.