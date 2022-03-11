Glen Ridge HS girls basketball ends good season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, had a good run in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament.

The Ridgers, seeded seventh, defeated 10th-seeded Brearley of Kenilworth, 57-23, in the first round on Tuesday, March 1, at GRHS. Sophomore Savannah Steele had 15 points and four rebounds; senior Elettra Giantomenico had 11 points, six rebounds and eight assists; freshman Katie Powers had 10 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists; senior Amayah Melbourne had 6 points, five rebounds and two blocks; freshman Marjorie Boyle had 5 points; freshman Riley O’Sullivan had 4 points; and sophomore Mary Doud and senior Grace Janofsky each had 3 points.

Glen Ridge lost at No. 2 seed Secaucus, 47-39, in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, March 3. O’Sullivan and Giantomenico each had 8 points, Melbourne had 7 points, Steele had 5 points, Powers had 4 points, Boyle had 3, and sophomore Olivia Gist and senior Taylor Goffe each had 2.

The Ridgers finished with a 10-12 overall record. Other key contributors this season were sophomore Maeve O’Sullivan, senior Claire O’Farrell and sophomore Juliette Lipari. 

 

  

