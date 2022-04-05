Glen Ridge HS girls basketball players earn SEC honors

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School girls basketball players Elettra Giantomenico, Amayah Melbourne and Katie Powers earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors this past season.

Giantomenico, a senior, made the second team after leading the team in scoring with 184 points this season, averaging 9.2 points a game.

Melbourne, a senior who also made the second team, led the team in rebounding with 196 boards. She averaged 9.3 rebounds a game.

Powers, a freshman, received honorable mention. She led the team in steals with 56, averaging 2.7 steals a game.

The Lady Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, finished the season with a 10-12 record.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano