Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team returns solid group

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — For the past few seasons, the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball program has been among the best teams in the area.

With a strong group of returning players, the Ridgers are poised to continue their run of success, under the guidance of first-year head coach Kristina Danella.

“We’ve been hard at work implementing an entirely new system, and I’m proud of how the team has fully embraced the changes,” said Danella. “The players have really bought into what we’re trying to accomplish this year. With a talented group of returners from last season, the team is poised for an exciting year ahead. The combination of fresh strategies and experienced players sets the stage for a season full of promise and potential.”

The Ridgers, who finished as New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament runner-up in each of the past two seasons, have a strong group of experienced seniors. Among them are senior forward Riley O’Sullivan, guards Katie Powers and Jorie Boyle; and guard/forward Annabel Koss-DeFrank.

The returning juniors are guard/forward Annabel Koss-DeFrank, guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie, forward Alexa Magalnick, guard/forward Allison Snyder and guard Leila Arda. The returning sophomores are guard Lauren Cifelli and forward Caitlin Hood. Sophomore guard/forward Grace Kennedy, sophomore guard Yara Saleh, and seniors Camille Brown and Maggie de la Fuente also are on the team.

After winning the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division title with an 11-1 divisional mark last season, the Ridgers have moved up to the conference’s top division, the American Division, which includes some of the most talented teams in the state, said Danella.

“The competition in this division will be a valuable challenge, pushing us to elevate our game and better prepare for the Group 1 state tournament, which remains our primary focus this year,” Danella said. “With a grueling schedule ahead, the team will rely heavily on its experienced returners to lead the way. Their familiarity with tough competition and high-pressure situations will be key to navigating the demanding season and staying competitive against some of the best teams in the state. By facing these challenges head-on, the team is focused on building the momentum and experience necessary to make a deep run in the state tournament.”

Danella outlined the keys to achieving the team’s goals.

“We must be consistent in everything that we do,” she said. “I have been preaching to play for 32 whole minutes. We cannot take plays off, especially on the defensive end. Offensively, we must execute our game plan and play team basketball. By focusing on collective effort and disciplined play, the team is poised to achieve its goals and compete at the highest level.This team is ready to face the challenges of the season with confidence and determination.”

Two seasons ago, the Ridgers finished 24-5 overall.

Last season, they posted a 20-7 overall record. In both seasons, they fell to Newark University in the state sectional championship games.

Danella is the current all-time leading girls scorer at Red Bank Catholic High School, scoring 1,773 points, graduating in 2008. She also had a standout collegiate career at the University of Massachusetts and Marist College, earning several honors. She recently was the head coach at Sparta HS. She also was a head coach at Mount Olive HS.

Mike Sammon enters his 35th year as the GRHS assistant coach.

The following is the GRHS schedule

Dec. 14: Montclair, 10:30 a.m.

Dec. 17: at Mount St. Dominic Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 19: West Orange, 7 p.m.

Dec. 21: at Payne Tech, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Demarest tournament, vs. Ridgefield Park, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Demarest tournament, vs. Mahwah, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 30: at Demarset tournament, vs. Demarest, 12:30 p.m.

Jan. 3: at Morris Knolls, 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Snyder, time to be determined.

Jan. 7: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Bloomfield, 4 p.m.

Jan. 11: Nutley, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Jan. 16: at University, 4 p.m

Jan. 18: at New Providence, 3 p.m.

Jan. 19: at Pascack Valley tournament, vs. Ramapo, 2:30 p.m.

Jan. 21: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 23: Mount St. Dominic Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 28: at West Orange, 4 p.m.

Feb. 5: Pope John, 4 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Montclair Immaculate Conception, 4 p.m.

Feb. 13: University, 4 p.m.

Feb. 15: at West Essex, 11:30 a.m.

Feb. 19: Newark Academy, 4 p.m.