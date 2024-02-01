Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team advances to ECT quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament after defeating No. 9 seed West Essex, 42-40, Saturday, Jan. 27, at home.

Riley O’Sullivan had 21 points and 12 rebounds and fellow junior Marjorie Boyle had 8 points and three steals to lead the Ridgers, who won their fourth straight game and have won nine in their last 10 games to improve to 12-2 on the season.

Senior Savannah Steele had 4 points and four rebounds, sophomore Anabel Mira-McKenzie had 3 points and junior Katie Powers had four rebounds and eight assists.

The Ridgers will visit top-seeded Immaculate Conception of Montclair in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano