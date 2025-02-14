Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Get ready for Glen Ridge vs. West Orange, Round 3.

For the third time this season, the Glen Ridge High School and West Orange High School girls basketball teams will meet. But this time, the stakes are high. The teams will meet in the Essex County Tournament semifinals, hosted by WOHS, this Saturday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m.

The Ridgers, seeded third, advanced to the semifinals after a decisive 73-32 win over No. 6 seed Mount St. Dominic on Saturday, Feb. 8, at home. Senior forward Riley O’Sullivan had 18 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals; senior guard Katie Powers had 16 points and six assists; junior guard/forward Allison Snyder had 13 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and three steals; and sophomore forward Caitlin Hood had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Ridgers, who won their fourth straight game and sixth in the last seven games to improve to 16-5 on the season.

West Orange, seeded No. 2, defeated No. 7 seed West Essex, 74-42, Saturday, Feb. 8, to reach the semifinals.

Glen Ridge and West Orange, both ranked in the state, split their Super Essex Conference-American Division games this season. The Ridgers lost to West Orange, 61-34, on Thursday, Dec. 19, at home in the third game of the season, but exacted payback with a 57-44 win at West Orange on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Glen Ridge, under first-year head coach Kristina Dannella, is ranked No. 17, while West Orange is ranked No. 19 in the state by NJ.com. Immaculate Conception is ranked No. 6.

The other ECT semifinal pits No. 1 seed Montclair Immaculate Conception against No. 4 seed University, following the Glen Ridge versus West Orange game.

The ECT championship game is Saturday, Feb. 22, at Essex County College in Newark.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder and Steve Ellmore