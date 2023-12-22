Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team begins the season at 2-0

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Bloomfield High School and Cedar Grove High School to improve to 2-0.

Junior Riley O’Sullivan had 18 points and 16 rebounds and sophomore Allison Snyder had 11 points, five assists and three rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 53-44 home win over Bloomfield on Dec. 14. Junior Katie Powers had 10 points, eight assists and two steals, senior Maeve O’Sullivan had 5 points and three rebounds, senior Olivia Gist had 4 points and freshman Caitlin Hood had 3 points and five rebounds.

Powers scored 15 points and junior Marjorie Boyle had 10 points in the 51-26 home win over Cedar Grove on Dec. 16. Riley O’Sullivan had 9 points, Hood had 6, Snyder added 4 and senior Mary Doud and Gist each had 3.