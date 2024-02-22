Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team clinches divisional title

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, under fourth-year head coach Mike DelloRusso, clinched a share of the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championship with Newark Central High School. Both teams went 11-1 in the division.

This is the Ridgers’ second straight SEC divisional championship. Last year, Glen Ridge won the SEC–Colonial Division title.

The Ridgers also earned the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament. Glen Ridge is scheduled to host No. 15 seed Whippany Park High School in the first round. The winner will face either No. 7 Hoboken High School or No. 10 seed American History High School in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The semifinals are Thursday, Feb. 29. University High School of Newark is the No. 1 seed.

The Ridgers defeated Weequahic, 68-35, Monday, Feb. 12, in a SEC crossover divisional game at home. Senior Savannah Steele had 17 points, senior Olivia Gist had 13, senior Maeve O’Sullivan had 12, seniors Mary Doud and Juliette Lipari each had 8 and junior Katie Powers had 5.

Glen Ridge fell to a strong Saddle River Day School team, 78-64, Thursday, Feb. 15, at home. Junior Riley O’Sullivan had a game-high 24 points, junior Marjorie Boyle had 18, Steele and sophomore Allison Snyder each had 7, Powers had 6 and sophomore Anabel Mira-McKenzie added 2. Glen Ridge moved to a 17-6 overall record. SRD, which won its eighth straight Bergen County Tournament title the previous night, improved to 19-3.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Weequahic (Feb. 12 at Glen Ridge HS)