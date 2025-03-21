Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team concludes a magnificent season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE/PISCATAWAY, NJ — For the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, this season was undoubtedly the best in program history.

After winning its first-ever state sectional championship, the Ridgers advanced to the ultimate game.

Though they came up short, the Ridgers can take much pride in their incredible journey.

The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Kristina Danella, put up a strong fight, but ran out of gas, as they fell to New Providence, 42-36, in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Group 1 state championship game on Saturday afternoon, March 15, at Rutgers University’s Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway.

Senior point guard Katie Powers had 11 points with two assists, one rebound and one steal; senior guard Marjorie Boyle had eight points, including two 3-pointers, with five rebounds, three steals and one assist; junior forward Allison Snyder had six points, seven rebounds, two blocked shots and four assists; sophomore forward Caitlin Hood had six points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal; and senior center Riley O’Sullivan posted five points, four rebounds and two assists for the Ridgers. Junior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzi had one rebound; and sophomore Lauren Cifelli, senior Maggie DeLa Fuente and senior Camille Brown also received playing time for GRHS.

The Ridgers, who were looking to avenge an earlier-season loss to New Providence, ended their spectacular season with a 23-9 record. New Providence won its final 24 games to finish 30-2.

After trailing 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, the Ridgers rallied for an 18-15 lead on Boyle’s basket. The Ridgers ended the half with a 20-19 lead.

New Providence regained control in the third quarter. After O’Sullivan hit a layup for a 22-19 lead, New Providence ended the quarter on a 13-2 run to take a 32-24 lead.

New Providence hit a three-pointer at the start of the fourth quarter to extend it to 35-24. But the Ridgers stormed back, going on a 12-3 run to cut the deficit to 38-36 with 1:04 remaining. New Providence, though, held off the comeback bid as it made four throws to produce the final margin.

The Ridgers lost at New Providence, 57-43, in a regular-season independent game on Jan. 18.

The Ridgers defeated Newark University in the NJSIAA’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state championship game on Friday, March 7, at home for their first-ever sectional title.

In the Group 1 state semifinals, the Ridgers defeated North Jersey, Section 1 champion Mountain Lakes, 46-31, at Bloomfield High School on Tuesday, March 11. O’Sullivan had 14 points, 11 rebounds, three blocked shots and one assist; Powers had 11 points, six assists, two steals and one rebound; Snyder had 10 points, 13 blocked shots, six rebounds and four assists; Hood posted six points, five rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot; Boyle had three points, five steals and four rebounds; and Mira-McKenzie added two points and two rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano