Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team continues its surge

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Riley O’Sullivan scored 14 points, and Savannah Steele and Katie Powers each scored nine points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 45-40 win over Bloomfield High School on Monday, Jan. 15, at Bloomfield in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Marjorie Boyle had 7 points, Allison Snyder had 4 points and Maeve O’Sullivan added 2 points for the Ridgers, who improved to 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the division.

In earlier action, Riley O’Sullivan had 15 points and nine rebounds in a 49-25 win at East Orange Campus High School on Wednesday, Jan. 10, in a Liberty Division game.

Steele had 10 points and four rebounds, Snyder had 6 points and five rebounds, and Powers had 9 points and eight rebounds.

Glen Ridge lost to Lansdale Catholic, of Pennsylvania, 42-23, at the Salvation Kroc Center in Camden on Saturday, Jan. 13. Riley O’Sullivan and Snyder each had 8 points, Olivia Gist hit a 3-pointer and Powers and Maeve O’Sullivan each had 2 points.

Here are upcoming games:

• Jan. 18: at Cedar Grove, 4 p.m.

• Jan. 23: vs. Nutley, 4 p.m.

• Jan. 26: vs. Montclair, 4 p.m.

• Jan. 30: vs. Central, 4 p.m.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder

Glen Ridge vs. Newark Tech (Jan. 6 at Glen Ridge)