Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team cruised to sectional quarterfinals

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team cruised to sectional quarterfinals

The Glen Ridge girls basketball team lines up prior to their home win over Newark Tech on Saturday, Jan. 6.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 15 seed Whippany Park, 63-29, Thursday, Feb. 22, at home to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association New Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Junior Riley O’Sullivan posted 20 points and 10 rebounds and junior Katie Powers had 14 points and seven assists to power the Ridgers.

Junior Marjorie Boyle had 6 points and three assists; sophomore Allison Snyder had 5 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocked shots; and senior Savannah Steele had 4 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Glen Ridge, which improved to 18-6 overall on the season.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Hoboken in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The winner will face either No. 3 seed North  Arlington or No. 6 seed Wood-Ridge in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 29. The final is Saturday, March 2.

Photo Courtesy of Doug Snyder

 

  

Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team cruised to sectional quarterfinals added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →