Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team cruised to sectional quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 15 seed Whippany Park, 63-29, Thursday, Feb. 22, at home to advance to the quarterfinals of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association New Jersey Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Junior Riley O’Sullivan posted 20 points and 10 rebounds and junior Katie Powers had 14 points and seven assists to power the Ridgers.

Junior Marjorie Boyle had 6 points and three assists; sophomore Allison Snyder had 5 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, three steals and four blocked shots; and senior Savannah Steele had 4 points, 11 rebounds and three steals for Glen Ridge, which improved to 18-6 overall on the season.

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Hoboken in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The winner will face either No. 3 seed North Arlington or No. 6 seed Wood-Ridge in the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 29. The final is Saturday, March 2.

