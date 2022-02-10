Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team cruises past Millburn

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Amayah Melbourne had 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Elettra Giantomenico had 14 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 58–39 road win over Millburn on Tuesday, Feb. 1, in a Super Essex Conference game.

Riley O’Sullivan had 12 points and four rebounds, Maeve O’Sullivan had 6 points and five rebounds, Savannah Steele had 5 points and two rebounds, and Katie Powers had 4 points and four steals.

Glen Ridge, seeded 15th, lost to No. 18 seed Verona, 29-22, on Thursday, Feb. 3, at home in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament. Giantomenico had 13 points; Olivia Gist had 3 points; and Riley O’Sullivan, Steele and Powers each had 2 points for the Ridgers, who moved to a 7-7 record on the season.