Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats American History

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated American History High School, 42-13, on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at home.

Senior Grace Janofsky had 9 points, seniors Claire O’Farrell and Amayah Melbourne each had 7 points, and senior Christina Regazzi had 5 points. Jada Cush, a junior, had 4 points, and senior Taylor Goffe added 2 points.

GRHS lost at Kearny High School, 42-29, on Thursday, Feb. 24, to move to a 9-11 overall record. Melbourne had 11 points, sophomore Savannah Steele had 7 points, O’Farrell had 4 points, sophomore Olivia Gist had 3 points, and freshman Marjorie Boyle and sophomore Maeve O’Sullivan each had 2 points.

The Ridgers, seeded seventh, will host No. 10 seed David Brearley High School of Kenilworth in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1, tournament on Tuesday, March 1. The winner will visit No. 2 seed Secaucus in the quarterfinal round on Thursday, March 3.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano