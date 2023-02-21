Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 47-15 on Wednesday, Feb. 15, in a Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division game at home. Freshman Allison Snyder and sophomore Riley O’Sullivan each had 10 points, sophomore Marjorie Boyle had 9 points, freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 5 points, freshman Leila Arda had 3 points; and sophomore Maggie DeLa Fuente, junior Maeve O’Sullivan, freshman Anabel Mira-McKenzie, Powers and freshman Alexa Magalnick each had 2 points for the Ridgers.

In the regular-season finale, Glen Ridge lost to Newark Academy on Thursday, Feb. 16, in a SEC crossover game at Newark Academy in Livingston. Koss-DeFrank had 13 points, Riley O’Sullivan had 8 points, junior Savannah Steele had 6 points, junior Olivia Gist had 4 points, Maeve O’Sullivan had 3 points and Snyder had 2 points.

