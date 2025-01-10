Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Morris Knolls

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Riley O’Sullivan scored 22 points and added nine rebounds to power the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 35-24 win over Morris Knolls on Friday, Jan. 3, in an independent game at Morris Knolls in Rockaway.

Senior Katie Powers had six points, six steals and three assists; junior Allison Snyder had four points, seven rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocked shots; and senior Marjorie Boyle had three points for the Ridgers, who improved to 6-2 on the season.

In earlier action, the Ridgers lost to Demarest, 37-32, in the Greg Butler Classic on Monday, Dec. 30. O’Sullivan had 12 points and 15 rebounds; Snyder had 12 points, seven blocked shots, six rebounds and four assists; junior Annabel Koss-Defrank had five points and three rebounds; and Powers had two points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Ridgers went 2-1 in the classic, beating Ridgefield Park, 53-31, Friday, Dec. 27; and Mahwah, 49-29, Saturday, Dec. 28.