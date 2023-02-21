Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team defeats Weequahic in state tournament opener

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The second-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 15 seed Weequahic High School 58-20 in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament on Monday, Feb. 20, at home.

Sophomore Katie Powers had 10 points, sophomore Riley O’Sullivan and junior Juliette Lipari each had 8 points, freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 7 points, junior Mary Doud had 6 points, senior Jada Cush and freshman Leila Arda each had 4 points, freshman Anabel Mira-McKenzie had 3 points, and sophomore Maggie DeLa Fuente, sophomore Marjorie Boyle, junior Maeve O’Sullivan and sophomore Camille Brown each had 2 points for the Ridgers, who improved to 22-4 overall on the season. 

The Ridgers were scheduled to host No. 7 seed Wood-Ridge High School in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The semifinals are Friday, Feb. 24, and the final is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the higher-seeded schools. The other quartefinals matchups were No. 8 seed Belvidere at No. 1 seed University High School of Newark, No.12 seed Whippany Park High School at No. 4 seed North Arlington High School, and No. 11 seed Brearley High School of Kenilworth at No. 3 seed Newark Lab High School.

