Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team enjoys six-game win streak

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a great start to the season. The Ridgers, under head coach Michael DelloRusso, won six games in a row to improve to a 6-1 overall record through Jan. 15.

“We have been playing very good defense so far this year,” Dello Russo said in an email to The Glen Ridge Paper. “Some of our younger girls offer good size and length. Seniors Amayah Melbourne and Elettra Giantomenico have shown great leadership. (Sophomore) Savannah Steele has made some big shots for us this season. Freshman Katie Powers and sophomore Maeve O’Sullivan have been great on D. Freshman Marjorie Boyle, sophomore Olivia Gist and senior Taylor Goffe have played well off the bench.”

The Ridgers defeated Verona, 26-18, on Jan. 11 at Verona. Melbourne had 7 points and 10 rebounds; Powers had 7 points, three rebounds and three steals; Giantomenico had 6 points, four assists and three steals; Gist had 4 points, four rebounds and two steals; and Steele had 2 points with five rebounds.

Steele had 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, and Melbourne had 9 points, 14 rebounds and three steals in the 50-19 home win over Newark Arts on Jan. 14. Maeve O’Sullivan had 7 points, Giantomenico had 6 points, Goffe had 5 points and three steals, and sophomore Mary Doud had 4 points.

The Ridgers defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy, 50-39, Jan. 15 on the road. Giantomenico had 22 points, three rebounds and three assists, Riley O’Sullivan scored 12 points with 12 rebounds, Steele grabbed eight rebounds, Boyle scored 4 points with four steals, and Melbourne had 4 points and six rebounds. Gist had two assists.