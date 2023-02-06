Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team falls for first time after starting 18-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team’s incredible 18-game winning streak to start the season came to an end.

The ninth-seeded Ridgers lost to top-seeded Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair 66-32 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Immaculate Conception.

Sophomore Riley O’Sullivan had 10 points, 12 rebounds and four rebounds; and sophomore Katie Powers and freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank each had 6 points for the GRHS Ridgers. Savannah Steele, a junior, had 5 points with three rebounds, freshman Allison Snyder had 3 points with seven rebounds and three assists; and junior Olivia Gist had 2 points with two assists for Glen Ridge, which moved to 18-1 overall on the season.

Immaculate Conception, ranked No. 6 in the state by the Star-Ledger, improved to 17-3 overall on the season.

In earlier action, the Ridgers defeated Arts High School of Newark 41-11 on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at home on Senior Night. Koss-DeFrank had 11 points and five rebounds, Steele had 10 points and five rebounds, Snyder had 6 points and four rebounds, junior Maeve O’Sullivan had 4 points and four rebounds, sophomore Maggie DeLa Fuente, senior Jada Cush, junior Juliette Lipari, freshman Alexa Magalnick and Gist each had 2 points.

The Ridgers defeated Newark Tech 44-18 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Powers had 13 points, Snyder had 9 points, Steele and Riley O’Sullivan each had 6 points, Maeve O’Sullivan had 4 points, and junior Mary Doud, Koss-DeFrank and Gist each had 2 points for Glen Ridge.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder and Laura Dwyer