Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team improves to 10-0

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team won three games last week to improve to 10-0 overall on the season.

The Ridgers defeated Arts High School of Newark 39-4 on Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Newark. Katie Powers had 10 points, Riley O’Sullivan had 8 points, Maeve O’Sullivan had 6 points, Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 4 points, Brielle Munoz had 3 points, and Jada Cush and Juliette Lipari each had 2 points for the Ridgers.

Powers scored 14 points to lead Glen Ridge to a 51-11 win over Newark Tech on Thursday, Jan. 5, in Newark. Savannah Steele had 9 points, Riley O’Sullivan had 8 points, Alexa Magalnick had 7 points, Koss-DeFrank and Olivia Gist each had 4 points, Allison Snyder had 3 points, and Leila Arda had 2 points.

Steele scored 23 points to lead the Ridgers to a 47-28 home win over Nutley High School on Saturday, Jan. 7. Riley O’Sullivan had 10 points, Koss-DeFrank had 8 points, and Marjorie Boyle and Snyder each had 3 points.

The Ridgers will visit Verona High School on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 4 p.m.; Barringer High School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 1 p.m. in Newark; and Newark East Side on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m.

Photos by Steve Ellmore