Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team improves to 16-0, advances to ECT quarterfinals

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated No. 8 seed Caldwell High School 50-43 in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 28, at Caldwell.

The Ridgers remained unbeaten on the season and improved to 16-0 overall.

Riley O’Sullivan had 15 points with 12 rebounds and six steals; Savannah Steele had 13 points; Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 8 points with nine rebounds; Allison Snyder had 6 points with eight rebounds, five blocked shots and four assists; Olivia Gis had 4 points; and Katie Powers had 3 points with five rebounds, five assists and four steals; and Maeve O’Sullivan had 1 point with two rebounds for the Ridgers.

Glen Ridge will visit No. 1 seed Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair in the ECT quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 4. The winner will face the winner between No. 4 seed Newark Academy and No. 5 seed Columbia High School in the ECT semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11, at West Orange High School.

The Ridgers defeated Millburn High School 50-44 on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Millburn. With the win, the Ridgers improved to 11-0 in the Super Essex Conference and clinched the divisional championship.

Riley O’Sullivan had 13 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one blocked shot; Powers had 9 points, four rebounds, five steals and three assists; Steele had 8 points, five rebounds and three assists; Snyder had 7 points, five blocked shots, four rebounds and four assists; Maeve O’Sullivan had 6 points, two rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot; Koss-DeFrank had 4 points, 12 rebounds and three steals; and Gist had 3 points for Glen Ridge.

The Ridgers defeated No. 24 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy in the preliminary third round of the ECT on Thursday, Jan. 26, at home. Riley O’Sullivan had 17 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one blocked shot; Steele had 10 points, three rebounds and one assist; Snyder had 5 points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and one blocked shot; Koss-DeFrank had 4 points, nine rebounds and two steals; Powers had 4 points, three rebounds, four steals, one assist and one blocked shot; Maeve O’Sullivan had 4 points and two rebounds; and Gist had one rebound for the Ridgers.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder and Laura Dwyer