Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team is excited for the season

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is looking forward to having a successful season.

“We have a very young team, and I’m looking forward to seeing us grow over the year,” said head coach Mike DelloRusso. “We could be playing many different lineups and players. A couple freshmen will see some playing time on varsity this year.”

Here is the roster.

Senior

Jada Cush, guard and captain.

Juniors

Ariana Arteaga, guard.

Mary Doud, guard.

Olivia Gist, guard.

Juliette Lipari, guard.

Maeve O’Sullivan, guard, forward and captain.

Savannah Steele, forward and captain.

Sophomores

Marjorie Boyle, guard.

Camille Brown, forward.

Maggie De La Fuente, guard.

Brielle Munoz, guard.

Riley O’Sullivan, center.

Katie Powers, forward.

Freshmen

Leila Arda, guard.

Annabel Koss-DeFrank, forward.

Alexa Magalnick, forward.

Anabel Mira-McKenzie, guard.

Allison Snyder, forward.

The Lady Ridgers will tip off the season on Thursday, Dec. 15, at home against Verona at 4 p.m.

Here is the season schedule:

Dec. 15: vs. Verona, 4 p.m.

Dec. 17: vs. East Side, 11:30 a.m.

Dec. 20: at Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Dec. 22: vs. Millburn, 4 p.m.

Dec. 27: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, vs. People’s Prep Charter, 3:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: Glen Ridge Holiday Classic, to be determined.

Jan. 3: at Arts, 4 p.m.

Jan. 5: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 7: vs. Nutley, 11:30 a.m.

Jan. 10: vs. Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Jan. 12: at Verona, 4 p.m.

Jan. 14: at Barringer, 1 p.m.

Jan. 17: at East Side, 4 p.m.

Jan. 19: vs. Montclair Kimberley Academy, 4 p.m.

Jan. 24: at Millburn, 4 p.m.

Jan. 31: vs. Arts, 4 p.m.

Feb. 2: vs. Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Feb. 7: at Payne Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 9: at Weequahic, 4 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Newark Academy, 4 p.m.

Photo Courtesy of Chris Troyano