Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team is No. 1 seed in sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team has enjoyed a magnificent season. The Ridgers, under first-year head coach Kristina Danella, were awarded the No. 1 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

Glen Ridge was scheduled to host No. 16 seed Whippany Park in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 26. If the Ridgers won, they will host the winner between No. 9 seed Weehawken and No. 8 seed North Arlington in the quarterfinals on Saturday, March 1. The semifinals are Tuesday, March 4, and the final is Friday, March 7, all at the higher-seeded schools.

University is the No. 2 seed. The Ridgers and University met in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament championship games in each of the past two years, with University winning both times.

The Ridgers this season defeated University in both Super Essex Conference-American Division meetings, winning, 51-43, on Jan. 16 at University and, 44-31, on Feb. 13, at GRHS. The Ridgers, coming off a 43-38 loss to divisional foe and eventual champion West Orange in the Essex County Tournament semifinals on Feb. 15, defeated Newark Academy, 44-20, in a divisional game at GRHS. Senior forward Riley O’Sullivan, who scored her 1,000th career point earlier this season, had 15 points, 10 rebounds and two assists; junior guard/forward Allison Snyder had 10 points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots and one assist; senior guard Katie Powers had six points, eight assists and three rebounds; senior guard Marjorie Boyle had five points and one rebound; sophomore forward Caitlin Hood posted four points and four rebounds; junior forward Alexa Magalnick and junior guard Anabel Mira-McKenzie each had two points; sophomore guard Lauren Cifelli grabbed two rebounds; and sophomore guard/forward Grace Kennedy had one rebound.

Glen Ridge fell to a highly-regarded Rutgers Prep team, 61-51, at Rutgers Prep in Somerset on Saturday, Feb. 22, to move to 18-8 on the season. O’Sullivan scored 27 points, Snyder had 11 points, Boyle had nine points on three 3-pointers, and Powers and Hood each had two points.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano