Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team is No. 2 seed in state sectional tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team earned the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 state tournament.

The Ridgers, who won 20 of their first 21 games this season, will host No. 15 seed Weequahic High School of Newark on Monday, Feb. 20. The winner will face the winner between No. 7 seed Wood-Ridge High School and No. 10 seed American History High School of Newark in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the higher-seeded site. University High School of Newark is the top seed.

The Ridgers defeated East Side High School of Newark 53-41 on Monday, Feb. 6, at East Side.

Freshman Allison Snyder had 14 points, 16 rebounds, five steals, four blocks and three assists; freshman Annabel Koss-DeFrank had 10 points with 10 rebounds; junior Savannah Steele had 10 points with four rebounds; sophomore Marjorie Boyle had 7 points with six steals, five rebounds and three assists; sophomore Katie Powers had 7 points with 10 steals, four assists and three rebounds; junior Olivia Gist had 3 points with four rebounds and three assists; and junior Maeve O’Sullivan had 2 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Glen Ridge defeated Payne Tech of Newark 54-39 on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Payne Tech.

Steele had 14 points and 10 rebounds; Koss-DeFrank had 13 points with 10 rebounds, three steals and two assists; Snyder had 12 points with 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks; Powers had 12 points with seven steals, five rebounds, two assists and two blocks; junior Mary Doud had 3 points with two rebounds; and Maeve O’Sullivan had two rebounds.

The Ridgers lost to Saddle River Day 67-35 on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Upper Saddle River. Sophomore Riley O’Sullivan had 15 points and 12 rebounds; Koss-DeFrank had 7 points and six rebounds; Steele had 7 points and four rebounds; Marjorie Boyle had 3 points; Maeve O’Sullivan had 2 points and two rebounds; Snyder had 1 point, 9 rebounds and five blocks; and Doud had 2 rebounds. Saddle River Day, ranked No. 15 in the state by the Star-Ledger, improved to 16-5 overall on the season.

Glen Ridge fell to Newark Central High School 53-25 on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Central to move to a 20-3 record. Koss-DeFrank had 9 points, eight rebounds and two assists; Riley O’Sullivan had 8 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks, Snyder had 4 points, five rebounds and two steals; Boyle had 3 points and three rebounds; and Gist had 1 points and two assists.

Photo Courtesy of Doug Snyder