Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team moves to 12-5, gains No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team moved to 12-5 overall record after winning two games and losing one, through Sunday, Jan. 26.

Senior Riley O’Sullivan had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Ridgers to a 38-16 win at Newark Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 21, in a Super Essex Conference-American Division game. Juniors Allison Snyder and Annabel Koss-Defrank each had four points, and senior Katie Powers and sophomore Lauren Cifelli each had three points.

O’Sullivan scored 36 points and added 12 rebounds and five assists in the 67-44 win over Mount St. Dominic on Thursday, Jan. 23, in an SEC-American Division game at home. Sophomore Caitlin Hood had 12 points and 10 rebounds, Powers had 12 points and six assists, and Snyder had three points, five blocked shots and four assists. Koss-Defrank also had one point and four rebounds and senior Marjorie Boyle had three points and three steals.

O’Sullivan scored six points, including her 1,000th career point, in the 37-34 loss to Ramapo on Sunday, Jan. 25, at the Zack Lattteri Foundation Benefit Games at Pascack Valley. O’Sullivan needed just one point to reach the milestone.

The Ridgers received the No. 3 seed in the Essex County Tournament and will host the winner between No. 14 seed Nutley and No. 19 seed Science Park on Saturday, Feb. 1, at noon. Nutley was scheduled to host Science Park on Thursday, Jan. 30.

The Ridgers defeated Nutley, 37-24, on Saturday,Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game.

