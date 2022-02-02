Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team preps for ECT

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team, seeded 15th, will host a preliminary-round game in the Essex County Tournament on Thursday, Feb. 3, against the play-in round winner between No. 18 Verona and No. 31 Newark Lab. If the Lady Ridgers win, they will visit No. 2 seed Columbia in the first round on Saturday, Feb. 5.

The Ridgers lost to Newark Central in back-to-back games by identical 46-29 scores in Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division play. In the first game, on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the Ridgers were led by Elettra Giantomenico’s 9 points. Katie Powers had 5 points, Olivia Gist and Amayah Melbourne each had 4 points, Savannah Steele had 3 points, and Claire O’Farrell had 2.

In the second game against Newark Central, on Thursday, Jan. 27, Riley O’Sullivan had 7 points, Steele had 5, Melbourne and Taylor Goffe each had 4, Gist and Marjorie Boyle each had 3, and Maeve O’Sullivan added 1. The Ridgers moved to a 6-5 overall record.