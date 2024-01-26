Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team seeks strong ECT run

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team is looking to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Ridgers, seeded No. 8, will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 27, at 11 a.m. against the winner between No. 9 seed West Essex Regional High School, of North Caldwell, and No. 24 seed Science Park High School, of Newark; which was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 25.

Junior Katie Powers had 12 points and four assists, and junior Riley O’Sullivan had 10 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and three steals to lead the Ridgers to a 38-17 win at Cedar Grove High School on Thursday, Jan. 18, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Senior Olivia Gist had 6 points and five rebounds and senior Savannah Steele, junior Marjorie Boyle and sophomore Allison Snyder each had 3 points. Snyder also had five rebounds. The Ridgers moved to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the division.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

Glen Ridge vs. Cedar Grove (Jan. 18)