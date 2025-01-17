Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team surges

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team continued its hot streak.

The Ridgers won three games last week to extend their winning streak to four games and improve to 9-2 on the season.

Senior Riley O’Sullivan had 22 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Ridgers to a 44-29 win at Verona on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Senior Katie Powers had nine points, four rebounds, seven steals and three assists; junior Annabel Koss-Defrank had six points, five rebounds and three blocked shots; junior Allison Snyder had five points, eight assists, six blocked shots, three rebounds and three assists; and sophomore Caitlin Hood had two rebounds for the Ridgers.

O’Sullivan scored 21 points with four rebounds and four steals in the 50-26 win at Bloomfield on Thursday, Jan. 9. Powers had nine points, nine assists and five steals; Koss-Defrank registered eight points and seven rebounds; senior Marjorie Boyle collected seven points and five steals; and Snyder had four points with eight rebounds six assists, four blocked shots and three steals.

O’Sullivan scored 22 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals in the 37-24 home win over Nutley on Saturday, Jan. 11. Koss-Defrank had five points, five rebounds and two blocked shots; Powes had four points, five assists and four steals; and Snyder had four points, five steals, three assists and two blocked shots. Sophomore Lauren Cifelli had two points and two rebounds, Hood had two rebounds and Boyle had two steals.

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Glen Ridge vs. Nutley (Jan. 11)