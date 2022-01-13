Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team surges to wins

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Senior Elettra Giantomenico scored 12 points and freshman Katie Powers had 8 points to lead the Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team to a 30-24 road win over Irvington on Jan. 6.

Senior Amayah Melbourne had 5 points, sophomore Maeve O’Sullivan had 3 points and sophomore Olivia Gist added 2 points for the Ridgers. Freshman Marjorie Boyle, sophomore Savannah Steele and senior Taylor Goffe also contributed to the victory.

The Ridgers then defeated Millburn, 35-33, on Jan. 8 at the Prudential Center in Newark for their third straight win to improve to 3-1 on the season. Steele scored a game-high 13 points, Melbourne had 9 points, Giantomenico had 8 points and Powers contributed 5 points.