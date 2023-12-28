Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins first three games to start season

GLEN RIDBGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team defeated Nutley High School, 50-33, on Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Nutley for its third straight win to start the season.

Sophomore Allison Snyder had 16 points with five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal to lead the Ridgers. Junior Riley O’Sullivan had a double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, along with five assists. Senior Olivia Gist posted 8 points and five rebounds and junior Katie Powers had 8 points with seven steals, three rebounds and three assists.

The Ridgers lost in their next game, falling at Newark Central High School, 45-32, on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Snyder had 9 points, 12 rebounds and eight blocks, sophomore Anabel Mira-McKenzie had 7 points, senior Maeve O’Sullivan had 6 points, junior Marjorie Boyle added five points and Gist had 3 points on a three-pointer.

The Ridgers were scheduled to participate in the Kearny Holiday tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 27, after press time. They will host West Essex Regional High School on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 4 p.m.