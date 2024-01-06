Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins holiday title

Connect on Linked in

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team continued its strong start to the season.

The Ridgers captured the Charlie Dolan Holiday Tournament championship, beating Passaic County Tech and host Kearny High School.

Katie Powers, a junior, scored 19 points to lead the Ridgers to a 52-34 win over Passaic County Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 27. Sophomore Allison Snyder had 12 points, junior Riley O’Sullivan had 9, junior Majorie Boyle had 5, senior Olivia Gist added 4 and freshman Caitlin Hood chipped in 3.

O’Sullivan scored 21 points in the 44-28 win over Kearny in the final on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Snyder had 6 points, Powers had 10, Gist had 5 and senior Savannah Steele added two.

Glen Ridge won its fourth game in a row and improved to 5-1 this season.

Photos Courtesy of Doug Snyder