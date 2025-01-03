Glen Ridge HS girls basketball team wins three straight games

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School girls basketball team won two games in the Greg Butler Classic, hosted by Demarest High School, to extend its win streak to three games and improve to 5-1 on the season.

Senior Riley O’Sullivan had 20 points, senior Katie Powers had nine points, junior Annabel Koss-Defrank had seven points and junior Allison Snyder had six points in the 53-31 win over Ridgefield Park on the first day of the classic on Friday, Dec. 27. Sophomore Caitlin Hood and junior Alexa Magalnick each had four points, and senior Marjorie Boyle had three points.

O’Sullivan had 23 points to lead the Ridgers to a 49-29 win over Mahwah on Saturday, Dec. 28, on the second day of the classic. Boyle had nine points on three 3-pointers, and Powers also had nine points. Koss-Defrank had five points. Snyder added two points and Hood hit one free throw.

GRHS was scheduled to face Demarest in the classic on Monday, Dec. 30, after press time. The Ridgers will visit Morris Knolls on Friday, Jan. 3, at 5:30 p.m. and visit Snyder, of Jersey City, on Saturday, Jan. 4.